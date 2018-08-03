Two New Characters of ‘Omen of Sorrow’ Revealed

Omen of Sorrow features 12 perfectly designed legendary creatures inspired by gloomy European myths, such as a vampire, succubus and werewolf. The game offers stunning Unreal Engine 4-powered graphics. The battle system of Omen of Sorrow revolves strongly around player skill, ensuring a captivating experience for veterans and newcomers alike.

Today at EVO, SOEDESCO and AOne Games revealed two more characters; introducing Adam and Imhotep, two legendary creatures that pack a punch!

Imhotep unwrapped

The mummified man known as Imhotep claims to have once been a god, who was betrayed and dismembered. His limbs were spread across the world and he has spent millennia trying to put his body back together. In combat, Imhotep can sever his body parts and magically let them attack separately from each other. He also possesses the powers to summon a fiery ball of light and a horde of mummies to the battlefield.

Meet Adam

A promising scientist by the name of Victor Frankenstein lost his mind to the occult when he became involved with count Vladislav III. It’s from this unholy union between science and magic that Adam was born, at the cost of his father’s life. Today, Adam wanders Europe in search for someone who can bring his father back. In addition to his brutal muscle strength, Adam can also use shocking lightning powers to knock out his enemies.

Omen of Sorrow features

Battle with 12 iconic characters and strategize with over 250 special move

Flirt with danger in dismal stages, inspired by age-old European legends

Endure 36 grueling battles in Singleplayer, or beat up friends in local Versus

Fight in Custom Rule Matches and fluent Online Ranked Matches

Unlock special rewards by conquering arcade Mode and survival Modes

Master your fighting skills in Tutorial mode and in the fully featured Training Room

Omen of Sorrow is coming to PlayStation 4 later this year.