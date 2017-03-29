Two New Multiplayer Voice Over Packs Now Available for ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’

Two new voices join the multiplayer action in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare with the Method Man and U.K.

U.K. Special Forces Pack features Craig Fairbrass, Legendary Voice Actor from the Modern Warfare series, and is Free for All PlayersA unique way to personalize and enhance the multiplayer experience, VO packs replace the standard in-game commentary with custom dialogue narrated by recognizable characters from Call of Duty and beyond.

“Infinite Warfare is all about customizing your multiplayer experience to suit the way you want to play,” said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward. “We’ve built the game around the ability to personalize your rigs, loadouts and weapons in really cool ways, so now we’re taking it a step further. What better way than to change up your MP commentator? It’s a ton of fun and we hope fans will get a kick out of what we have in store.”

The U.K. Special Forces VO Pack features Craig Fairbrass, the voice of “Ghost” from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This tough-talking British Soldier narrates all the action with his trademark grit and style, while striking the nostalgic chord for longtime fans of the franchise. The U.K. Special Forces VO Pack is free for all players.

The Method Man VO Pack features the legendary hip hop artist from the Wu-Tang Clan, guiding you through multiplayer combat. The American rapper, producer and actor dials up the intensity, updating you on killstreaks, enemy activity and adding some extra flavor to every MP firefight. The Method Man VO Pack is available for $3.99.