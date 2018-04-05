Video Games

An Unexpected Guest Appears in the “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life” Unboxing

Jack Arnold
Thu, Apr 5

In Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Kiryu will find out exactly how much people are willing to sacrifice for family – be those ties through blood or bond – when he investigates a series of shadowy events that involve the ones he holds closest to his heart. He’ll journey to familiar grounds in Kamurocho and the new setting of Onomichi, a beautiful, sleepy port town in Hiroshima Prefecture, in order to find the answers he seeks. Powered by the brand-new Dragon Engine, the game is the ultimate iteration of Yakuza’s blend of gritty crime story, hyper-explosive combat, and all the vices and distractions those locales have to offer.

Kazuma Kiryu is a man who knows how to enjoy a nice, cold drink, especially when he has to deal with the stress of raising a child, uncovering the truth behind mysterious accidents, and occasionally taking on massive criminal organizations single-handedly.

With Yakuza 6: The Song of Life‘s “After Hours” Premium Edition, you can prepare drinks that would make even the Dragon of Dojima crack a smile. Members of the SEGA Yakuza team take you through everything the Premium Edition has to offer in the Yakuza 6 unboxing video, featuring a special guest appearance by Yakuza series Producer Daisuke Sato!

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life releases on April 17th. Pre-order the “After Hours” Premium Edition or the “Essence of Art” Launch Edition. The “After Hours” Premium Edition includes an Art Book, Ice Stones, Tojo Clan Coasters, and Bar Glasses.

