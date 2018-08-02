Unexplored: Unlocked Edition – Developer Video Explains the Magic of ‘Cyclic Dungeon Generation’

Descend into the depths of the Dungeon of Doom and complete your quest: steal the Amulet of Yendor from the fearsome dragon and make it out alive.

Unexplored is the roguelite that feels like a roguelike. An accessible yet challenging action RPG that has won praise for its revolutionary level generation tech. Explore dangerous dungeons, forge magical items, solve mysterious puzzles and battle hundreds of foes.

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition includes the main game and its three DLC packs: Mithril Run, Ripley Run, and The Dark Ritual.

Key Features

Explore the ever-changing Dungeon of Doom – no two runs the same

Intense melee combat – fight against goblins, trolls, skeletons, wyrms and many more creatures and bosses

Stealth mechanics – dungeon-crawl like a real rogue!

Real emergent gameplay with many tactical options

Challenging, generated puzzles await on every new run

7 distinctive character classes to unlock and master: Warrior, Rogue, Wizard, Archer, Cleric, Barbarian, Musketeer

Adaptive, original soundtrack complements the action

Mithril Run DLC: Explore the dark abandoned mines of Moryondor and escape with as much gold and treasure possible

Ripley Run DLC: Armed with your trusty repeater crossbow, face off against a horde of alien Creeps

The Dark Ritual DLC: Stop a group of cultists summoning The Great Old One in this Cthulhu-esque mystery

Unexplored: Unlocked Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on 9 August and is available to pre-order now with a 10% discount from the Nintendo eShop. The game will also launch for PS4 and Xbox One at a still TBC date later in the summer.