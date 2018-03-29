The Universe Keeps Getting Bigger: ‘No Man’s Sky’ Coming to Xbox One, Along With New Update

Just because a game is the size of the known universe doesn’t mean it can’t continue to improve. Hello Games has been pumping out substantial updates to its controversial game, No Man’s Sky, since shortly after its release in 2016. Most recently, its Atlas Rises update added a ton of new story content, on top of updates that added land rovers and base building. With the announcement that the game is coming later this year to Xbox One, ending its PlayStation 4 and PC exclusivity, things continue to look up for the beleaguered game.

Now, the company is looking to expand the game further, with a new update they’re simply calling “Next.”

We called this update ‘Next’, because it’s an important next step on a longer journey for us and the community,” said the game’s lead creator, Sean Murray. “We’ve been working our socks off on this and it’s by far our biggest update so far. It will be free to existing players, and we’ll continue to support No Man’s Sky in this way for the foreseeable future.”

The company faced a lot of criticism after the initial release of No Man’s Sky failed to live up to the expectations the developer had given gamers in pre-release interviews and demonstrations. However, in that time, Hello Games has released a ton of updates that have addressed gamers’ concerns. It appears they have every intention of continuing to do so.