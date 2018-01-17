Unleash Your Cardboard Creativity: Nintendo Announces ‘Labo’ for Nintendo Switch

In one of the stranger developments of this console generation, Nintendo announced ‘Nintendo Labo,’ a DIY creation kit that combines foldable cardboard with the Nintendo Switch to create new game experiences.

Your cardboard creations, called “Toy-Con,” can take the form of things as varied as a 13-key piano, a fishing pole, a house, or a motorbike. Adding your Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch to the Toy-Con brings them to life, providing you with hands-on access to fun mini-games.

Every piece is fully customizable with paint, stickers, or whatever you want to use. And Nintendo promises that enterprising players can come up with their own, unique ways to use their Toy-Con.

Parents with kids aged 6 to 12 that live near San Francisco or New York City can sign up to attend a 3-hour Nintendo Labo Studio hands-on event. The event in New York will take place February 2-3, while the San Francisco event comes a month later, March 2-4.

Two Labo packs have been announced so far: the Variety Kit and the Robot Kit, for $69.99 and $79.99 respectively. A Labo Customization set will also be available for $9.99 and will come with various stickers, stencils, and decorative tape.

Nintendo Labo will launch in America on April 20, 2018.