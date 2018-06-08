Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Planet Alpha’ in New Trailer

Team17 revealed a new trailer today for the forthcoming mysterious, beautiful platform adventure game Planet Alpha.

The newly released trailer takes a look at the atmospheric and enigmatic alien word you’ll explore as well as showcasing some of the strange, creative and intriguing puzzle elements of the game. The puzzle elements marry together with engaging fast paced side-scrolling platforming sections, stealth mechanics and environment manipulation within a unique and beautiful art style to create an unforgettable experience.

You awake on a strange alien world that is home to many mystical, exotic flora and fauna. As you explore the world around you, you’ll uncover the ability to rotate and control the planet. Is this world really as tranquil and serene as it first appears and what more will you discover?

Planet Alpha is heading to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC later this year.