Unruly Heroes – “Challenge Update”

Leslie DiCampli
Fri, May 31

A free update to Unruly Heroes is available now: the Challenge Update! Find out what’s in store:

  • 2 new difficulty modes : Easy (enjoy a cool trip) and Hard (warm up your fingers)
  • New level completion rankings – a more balanced Emerald rank updated and new Diamond rank (only hard mode) for fierce competitors
  • Additional Level timer to see your speedrun skills
  • Moves List Menu to perfect your kung fu actions
  • Photo Mode to capture your best exploits
  • Additional character skins
  • Fast forward any cinematics.
  • Gameplay tweaks focusing on controls
  • Misc bugfixes

