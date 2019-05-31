Unruly Heroes – “Challenge Update”

A free update to Unruly Heroes is available now: the Challenge Update! Find out what’s in store:
- 2 new difficulty modes : Easy (enjoy a cool trip) and Hard (warm up your fingers)
- New level completion rankings – a more balanced Emerald rank updated and new Diamond rank (only hard mode) for fierce competitors
- Additional Level timer to see your speedrun skills
- Moves List Menu to perfect your kung fu actions
- Photo Mode to capture your best exploits
- Additional character skins
- Fast forward any cinematics.
- Gameplay tweaks focusing on controls
- Misc bugfixes