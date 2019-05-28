Unruly Heroes – Prepare to Journey West Today

Grab your dualshock and set out on an epic journey of intrigue and discovery as Magic Design Studios finally unleash their stunning action-platformer, Unruly Heroes, on PlayStation 4 from today.

With it’s simple to pick up, hard to master combat system across 4 playable characters, evolving game play and surprises galore set in a beautiful, hand-drawn world Unruly Heroes is not your run-of-the-mill platformer.

Take on the roles of Wukong the Monkey King, Sanzang the Sleepy Monk, Kihong the Greedy Pig and Sandmonk the Sensitive Brute as they battle enemies and use unique abilities to reunite the scattered remains of the Scroll of Reality and restore balance to the world.

Previously released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC (Steam & Windows 10), Unruly Heroes raises the bar for those PS4 players who set out on a journey with the brand new Challenge Update content which introduces 2 new difficulty modes, additional character skins and a photo mode plus an array of gameplay & control tweaks.

This content will be coming to PC, Xbox and Switch at a later date.