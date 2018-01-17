Use Your Words: A New ‘Scribblenauts’ Is Coming Soon to Consoles

It’s been awhile, but Scribblenauts, the if-you-can-write-it, you-can-make-it game of creative puzzle solving, is making a comeback. Scribblenauts Showdown is hitting Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on March 6, courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Described as a “card-based multiplayer game,” Scribblenauts Showdown will once again star series hero Maxwell and a cast of original characters as they fight for supremacy in over 25 minigames. These take place in the game’s Showdown mode, with games such as “Wordy” that focus on conjuring objects using words.

If you’re something of a Scribblenauts purist, you’ll find a lot to love in Sandbox mode, which seems to be the next evolution of traditional Scribblenauts gameplay: writing whatever words you can think of to create objects in order to solve tricky puzzles. The game will also feature a one-on-one Versus mode.

The game is being developed by Shiver Entertainment, as the original developer, 5th Cell, experienced massive layoffs in 2016.