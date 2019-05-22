Utawarerumono: ZAN – “Those Who Rise, Pt.1”

Heroes are not born; they are forged by the trials of fate. Meet Haku, Kuon, Rulutieh, and Ukon, and witness their strength and prowess in battle. Who among them will be remembered in the songs of legend?

Discover a lost legend in a new light. Utawarerumono: ZAN is an action-based brawler that reimagines the story of Haku, a man with no memories, and the great conflict that consumes the land he calls home. Take control of over 12 legendary heroes and utilize their unique abilities to engage hordes of enemies in ferocious melee combat. Venture through dynamic battlefields, unleash devastating special moves, and experience a grand tale of war and destiny.

Available September 10th for PlayStation 4.