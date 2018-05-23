Valkyria Chronicles 4 – Meet Your Team in the ‘New Squad’ Trailer

Attention – Squad E is reporting for duty! Get to know your squad (and their respective classes and motivations) in the new Valkyria Chronicles 4 Squad Trailer, featuring the ever-determined leader Claude Wallace, brilliant inventor Riley Miller, and brave rescue dog Ragnarok. Join the Ranger Corps’ Squad E in Valkyria Chronicles 4, where intense battles, bitter snowstorms, and tales of sacrifice await you on the East Europan Imperial Alliance borders this fall.

Take the fight to the Empire with the Valkyria Chronicles 4 “Memoirs from Battle” premium edition, and dive into two new adventures with your favorite Squad 7 characters from the original Valkyria Chronicles. This special edition release (MSRP – $99.99) comes equipped with an exclusive artbook themed as Claude’s travel journal from the game and a replica of his mighty tank, the Hafen. Arm yourself for the battle ahead by pre-ordering the “Memoirs from Battle” premium edition today

Exclusive to the Valkyria Chronicles 4 “Memoirs from Battle Edition”:

Exclusive Vinyl Statue of the “Hafen” Tank – Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the “Hafen” tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the “Hafen”, named after Claude’s hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E’s members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan’s collection!

"Claude's Travel Journal" Exclusive 100-Page Themed Artbook – Valkyria Chronicles 4's story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude's travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude's journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4.

A Pair of DLC Adventures Featuring Squad 7 Characters – "A United Front with Squad 7" and "Edy's Advance Ops" reunite fans of the original Valkyria Chronicles with the soldiers of Squad 7. Fight alongside Welkin, Alicia, Isara, Rosie, Largo, and Edy in over 3 hours of gameplay across 4 exclusive story missions, featuring fully-voiced cutscenes and unique challenges! After completing these missions, you'll unlock those six Squad 7 members, as well as Edy's personal submachine gun for use in your army in the main game. Bolster your forces with the renowned soldiers of Squad 7!

Valkyria Chronicles 4 Features:

A Coming-of-Age Story in a Time of War – Valkyria Chronicles 4 takes place in the same timeframe as the original Valkyria Chronicles, but focuses on a whole new cast of main characters. Players will take command of the eager, young Commander Claude Wallace, engineer/heavy weapons extraordinaire Riley Miller, hotheaded Darcsen Raz, ice-cold ace sniper Kai Schulen, and more. Together, they will experience the painful realities of war–but will the bonds of Squad E’s friendships survive the frozen battlefield?

The Next Generation "BLiTZ" Battle System – The part overhead turn-based strategy, part RPG, and part real-time 3rd person shooter "BLiTZ" battle system returns to the field. New features include an explosive new class called the Grenadier, numerous offensive/defensive battleship support options, chances for a unit to have a "Last Stand" action before death, and more. Plus, fight the imperial threat with more units on larger-scale maps than ever before.

CANVAS Aesthetics – The series' signature hand-drawn visual style is back and overhauled for the newest generation. Inspired by watercolor compositions, the CANVAS Graphics Engine blends visual elements of reality and imagination to create an expressive world filled with colorful emotions. Watch the journey of Squad E unfold like an interactive painting!

The Return of a Legendary Composer – The illustrious Hitoshi Sakimoto, original composer of the Valkyria Chronicles series and countless other emotional epics, returns to provide a sweeping orchestral score for Valkyria Chronicles 4.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be available on PlayStation4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms this fall.