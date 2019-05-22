Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2: “Introducing the Ventrue”

Historically, Seattle has been the site of many industrial booms, and of course, the Ventrue have been there to capitalize on its fortunes. As more and more billion-dollar corporations shape the local and global landscape, enterprising Ventrue have entrenched themselves in the businesses of the 21st century, paving the way for a prosperous future for their clan… and making enemies of the residents who preferred the way things used to be.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to Playstation 4 Q1 2020!