Video Game Release the Week of May 14th

Battle Chasers Nightwar – Nintendo Switch

RPG inspired by the classic console greats, featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by exploration of the world.







Hitman Definitive Edition – PS4 / Xbox One

Welcome to the World of Assassination. You are Agent 47, the world’s ultimate assassin. As Agent 47, you will perform contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination.

HITMAN: Definitive Edition brings together all of the episodes and locations from HITMAN Season One, plus the Patient Zero bonus campaign and Game of the Year content. All of the Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts and Challenge Packs are also included in the Definitive Edition!







Hello Kitty Kruisers – Nintendo Switch

Take to the starting grid with Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends as they race on land, over water and even through the air. Will anyone pip Hello Kitty to the podium?

Race in single-player or with up to three friends, and unlock new outfits and vehicles for your favorite characters. You can even challenge your racing skills in the super-exciting Adventure mode!







Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.





