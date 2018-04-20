Video Game Releases the Week of April 24th

Gal Gun 2 PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC

What time is it? It’s time to crack a case!

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations is an all-new, real-time, fully 3D action-oriented twist on the classic story-driven graphic adventure game.







South Park: The Fractured But Whole Switch

From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an outrageous sequel to 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth. In the quiet mountain town of South Park, darkness has spread across the land. An entire squad of superheroes will rise to combat this evil, led by a nocturnal scavenger sworn to clean the trash can of South Park society. Create your superhero and use your superpowers to save South Park so Coon and Friends can take their rightful place as the greatest team of superheroes ever assembled, and get the movie deal they so richly deserve.