Video Game Releases the Week of May 1st

Battlezone Gold Edition – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Jump into the cockpit of the most powerful tank in the galaxy and battle the maniacal Corporation ravaging Earth across a procedurally-generated campaign for 1-4 players.







Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles – Xbox One

As the city burns and the countryside is engulfed by the epidemic, you’re now alone and forced to live with this new reality. Monstrous beasts and disfigured remnants roam freely with their numbers increasing rapidly. Scattered and separated from your fellow survivors, you’ve fled into a large manor estate to escape the relentless horde. Your only goal now is survival. Explore the manor, locate supplies and find a way to wake from this nightmare. But somehow… you know your fate is already sealed.







Super Mega Baseball 2 – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Baseball fanatics will be in their element with visceral, convincing physics and a fine-tuned baseball simulation, while newcomers will succeed with accessible controls and a wide range of difficulty settings. Customize your squad, step up to the plate, and knock ‘em out of the park.







Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Nintendo Switch

Swim, swing, spring and surf through islands packed with hazards and collectibles. Includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a brand-new mode that lets new and novice players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, Hover, perform Infinite rolls and even perform Infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down.







City of Brass – PS4, Xbox One, PC

Become a daring thief in this first-person action adventure from senior BioShock developers. Armed with scimitar and a versatile whip, you’ll lash and slash, bait and trap your way to the heart of an opulent, Arabian Nights-themed metropolis.





