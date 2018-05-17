Video Game Releases the Week of May 21st

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 – Nintendo Switch

Jump into 10 classic Mega Man games! Play the Blue Bomber’s six original 8-bit quests in Mega Man Legacy Collection, which includes Mega Man 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 6. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 continues the adventures with the series’ evolution and retro revolution across Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10. These collections are bursting with additional content, from time trials and remix challenges to a music player and an extensive gallery of rare illustrations. A new “Rewind” feature makes the 6 challenging 8-bit titles in Mega Man Legacy Collection more accessible for newcomers, with the option to rewind time and enjoy a swift recovery from blunders. Unlock additional challenges with the Mega Man amiibo figure!.







State of Decay 2 – Xbox One / PC

The infection has spread and civilization has fallen. The dead have risen and now reign supreme in the wasteland. Only the rare survivors can stand up to the zombie hoards. State of Decay 2 drops you into a post-apocalyptic world where it is up to you to gather supplies, build communities, and do whatever it takes to stay safe. What’s left of civilization is out there, waiting to be explored, raided, and repurposed. How will you survive?







Detroit Become Human – PS4

In near-future Detroit, mindless androids have replaced humans in almost every job. They’re the teachers, law officers, and factory workers that support a second industrial revolution. Appearing just like humans, robots make the perfect employees. They never complain or fight back; they’ll just do their jobs until they break and you replace them. But something strange is happening at the factory and the androids are starting to wake up.







Dark Souls Remastered – Xbox One / PS4 / PC

Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.