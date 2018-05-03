Video Game Releases the Week of May 7th

Conan Exiles – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Conan Exiles is an open-world survival game set in the brutal lands of Conan the Barbarian. Here players must survive in a savage world, build their kingdom, and dominate their enemies in brutal combat and epic warfare. You start with nothing but your bare hands and forge the legacy of your clan, building anything from a small home to gigantic fortresses and entire cities. Wage war using swords, bows, siege weapons, and even take control of giant avatars of the gods and lay waste to enemy cities. Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.







Destiny 2: Warmind – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Continue your Guardian’s journey with an all-new story. Ana Bray, a Guardian long thought lost, searches for a connection to her past…one that could be lost forever on the polar ice caps of Mars. As Golden Age warsats begin slamming into the ice, the glaciers begin to thaw, revealing the core of the Warmind Rasputin – and an ancient Hive army bent on its destruction. Now free, the Hive swarm in service to their god Xol. Help Ana discover her past and destroy the Hive’s gargantuan worm-god before it is too late.







Last Encounter – PC

Last Encounter is a twin-stick action roguelite in deep space following a group of heroes trying to prevent the unavoidable by cloning their ships and designing their weapons with swappable components.







Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – PS4 / PSVR

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (pronounced “V-two-R”) is an enhanced version of 2016’s Megadimension Neptunia VII that features smoother graphics courtesy of a new engine, a revamped battle system, and a whole new VR experience. Now, their dimensions and yours are connected. Hang out one-on-one with each of the Gamindustri Goddesses, listen to their conversations, and watch as the Goddesses react to you.







Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – PC

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire.







Raging Justice – PS4 / Xbox One / Switch / PC

The city is in chaos! With crime and corruption around every corner, it’s all down to a team of hard-hitting justice seeking mavericks, to clean up the streets with some tough justice! Raging Justice is a classic beat ‘em up, dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century.







Tacoma – PS4

Six crewmembers lived and worked on space station Tacoma, forming relationships, experiencing love and loss, and facing crisis together. Discover not just what happened to these people, but what makes them who they are, through your role as an interactive investigator.







Immortal Redneck – Switch

Immortal Redneck is a FPS that mixes old-school first person mechanics with roguelike elements







Laser League – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Blink and you are dead! Laser League is the new last-word in high-speed, future-sports team action. Battle against the opposition for control of nodes that bathe the arena in deadly light. Evade rival colored beams, and fry your opponents with speed, strength and strategy.







One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Switch

This action-packed adventure is taking full advantage of Nintendo Switch’s features, offering access to local co-op via the wonders of split Joy-Con couchplay. This time around you’ll be joining Luffy as he travels from the safety of Fuschia Village to the menacing island of Dressrosa (ruled by the evil Doflamingo, no less).







Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – PS4 / Xbox One / PC

Set in the dystopian 41st millennium, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr places the Inquisitors of the grim future into an Action-RPG and pits them against heretics, mutants, treacherous xenos and the daemons of the Chaos Gods. Your mission is to purge the unclean and protect the Imperium from corruption!





