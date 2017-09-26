Video Game Voice Actors Reach Temporary Agreement to End Strike

For nearly a year now, video game voice actors have been striking, demanding better pay for their hard work and protection from injuries that are common in their field, such as vocal strain. Yesterday, both the strikers and the companies they work for took the first big step toward a resolution. A temporary agreement has been reached between SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and game companies.

The agreement doesn’t hit on all the points SAG-AFTRA requested, such as residual payments for video game performers. However, it does provide an additional bonus incentive for multiple recording sessions, and it will provide more transparency to make actors aware of what project they’re going to be working on, and whether or not it will contain potentially objectionable material, such as racially insensitive or violent content.

Members are … protected by the disclosure of whether they will be required to use unusual terminology, profanity or racial slurs, whether there will be content of a sexual or violent nature and whether stunts will be required,” said Ray Rodriguez, Chief Contracts Officer and lead negotiator of the new contracts.

One issue that remains unresolved are the safety issues in performance. While there isn’t a solution in place, the temporary agreement commits to “continue working” to make sure these issues are eventually resolved in a mutually pleasing way.

Several games have been impacted by the strike, so here’s hoping a final agreement is signed soon, so the actors can get back to work delivering us fantastic performances.