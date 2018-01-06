Video Games Being Released in January 2018

The Escapists 2 (Switch) – January 11

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom! Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4, PC) – January 16

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will include everything from the original release of Street Fighter V, along with the addition of brand new gameplay-related content including Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, Gallery, New V-Triggers, a completely redesigned User Interface and more. Current Street Fighter V players will also receive all of this new content for free via an in-game update when Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition releases.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (PS4, Vita) – January 19

Set in the near future, the line between the real and digital worlds is blurred and logging into cyberspace is a part of everyday life. In the shadows lurk hackers utilizing computer viruses called Digimon to commit mischief and crimes.

Framed and accused of wrongdoings, Keisuke Amazawa has no choice but to dive into the digital world to not only clear his name and prove his innocence, but to protect his loved ones.

Kirby Battle (3DS) – January 19

Kirby is entering a tournament against his toughest rival yet…himself! 1-4 players can fight in local* or online** battles. Pick from 10+ abilities and 10 battle types to compete in countless matchups. Hoard treasure in Ore Express, knock out opponents in Slam Hockey, shoot missiles at Robo Bonkers, and more! There’s a single-player story mode too.

Lost Sphear (Switch, PS4, PC) – January 23

The next evolution in this new golden age of JRPG’s arrives with LOST SPHEAR, bringing a fresh take on classic RPG gameplay! A young man, who suffered a phenomenon that he had never seen, faces an ominous power that threatens the fabric of reality. Awaken the power of Memory to restore what was lost! Muster different Memory and craft the world around you in a journey to save the world.

The Inpatient (PSVR) – January 23

Discover who you are before it’s too late in The Inpatient; a PS VR Exclusive set in the Blackwood Sanatorium, over 60 years prior to the 2016 BAFTA award-winning Until Dawn.

With deep immersion that places YOU in the game, you take on the role of an amnesiac inpatient who must find out who you are and why you are in the Sanatorium. With a branching narrative, and different endings; every choice you make can drastically affect the way the game plays out.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (PS4) – January 25

Assemble the Seven Deadly Sins and fight to save the Kingdom of Lioness in The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, coming to PS4! Based on the hit manga, The Seven Deadly Sins by Nabaka Suzuki, enjoy stories of adventure and experience all of the action and excitement from the anime. Play through memorable fights with famous characters such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and others in all of their unique fighting styles.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – January 26

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.

Monster Hunter: World (PS4, Xbox One) – January 26

As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.

In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – January 30

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT allows you to choose from over 20 legendary FINAL FANTASY characters and battle in a 3-versus-3 arena. Each match will allow the player to call forth familiar summons like Ifrit, Shiva and Odin to dominate the opposing side or to turn the tide of the battle. This is not your average fighter – this is your fantasy, your fight.