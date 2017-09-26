Viking Adventure Valnir Rok Now Available on Steam

Take Up Sword and Shield to Slaughter Rival Clans, Build a City-Village Worthy of Name, and Determine Your Ultimate Viking Destiny

Stranded on Valnir Island, learn the necessary skills to survive the natural elements of the mysterious land and engage in ferocious combat against vicious beasts and bloodthirsty rival warriors. Experiment with different items and discover formulas to forge stronger equipment, build structures to claim your domain, and discover the forgotten gods to entreat their mystic blessings in your favor.

In the world of Valnir Rok, there are many different ways to experience the glorious life of a Viking hero,” declares Sebastian Rahmel, Game Director of encurio GmbH. “Whether it’s becoming a noble protector to the Valnir locals, stalking monsters of legend to hunt them down for glory, or becoming a slaughtering berserker who only lives for battle, come find your Viking destiny! This is just the beginning of the journey with many updates planned to create a Norse saga worthy of Valhalla!”

Valnir Rok is an online sandbox survival roleplaying game inspired by Norse mythology. Players will awaken to find themselves on Valnir Island and must do whatever it takes to survive in a land of wild animals, mythical beasts, and violent men. As a hardened Viking warrior, butcher your enemies in bloody combat, build and improve village structures, and form a clan to expand your power and reputation. Battle against opposing clans, place bounties on hated enemies, and discover ancient artifacts to gain favor with the gods with great deeds and holy sacrifices. Might makes right in the Viking world of Valnir Rok.

Valnir Rok key features include:

Strive and Thrive in the Viking Warrior Life: Brandish swords and spears then ride into battle, taking on wild beasts and legendary monsters. Face other online players in combat to test skill and bravery, or create a clan and conquer the island of Valnir

Might of the Gods: The actions you take will grant you favor with the three local Norse gods of Valnir. Earn their favor and be greatly rewarded… or betray them and receive divine retribution.

Grand Quest System: Experience Viking lore as you complete quests written by award-winning author Giles Kristian or create your own quests for a completely customized experience.

Craft and Discover: Scavenge and combine resources to create unique crafting recipes. A plethora of craftables are waiting to be discovered. Players can craft everything from a complete arsenal of weapons to full thriving cities.

Explore Valnir Island: Discover living cities filled with NPC's to help guide players on their journey – then raid and pillage them! Traverse crystal-lined caverns and investigate the skeletons of giant beasts. Celebrate your clan's great deeds and conquests with drinking contests to see who can still stand while being drunk!

Valnir Rok is now available on Steam for the promotional launch price of $17.99 (regular price at $19.99).