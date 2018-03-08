Virtual Unreality: Oculus Rift Headsets All Around the World Stop Working

It’s not clear how a company as big as Facebook could let this happen, but Oculus Rift headsets the world over stopped working yesterday. The problem persisted until early this morning, when it seems the company was able to fix the problem.

So what could cause an entire product line to suddenly stop working?

This is an issue with our software certification that we’re still actively working on,” the company said in a post on the Oculus forums. “For security, we use a certificate to ensure that the software you receive actually comes from Oculus. That certificate has expired, and we’re looking at a few different ways to resolve the issue. We’ll update you with the latest info as available. We recommend you wait until we provide an official fix.”

An embarrassing oversight, to be sure, but the company’s development team worked all night to fix the issue. A patch is now available to download that should get your Rift up and running again.

Issues like this bring to mind the sacrifices we make to play games in a constantly connected world. In the 90s, the idea of, say, all Super Nintendo consoles breaking down at the same time would have been science fiction. Being disconnected provides security, of course, but if our consoles weren’t online, we’d be missing out on some fantastic indie titles and other modern conveniences, like online multiplayer.

I guess we have to expect the occasional hiccup. It’s a small price to pay for the gigantic advances in gaming technology we’ve experienced in the past decade.