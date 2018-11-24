Voting Opens for PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals: The Final Circle

The ‘PUBG Mobile Star Challenge’ (PMSC) Global Finals, hosted by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note9, is proud to announce that voting is now open to the public for their predictions on the winner of the three-day gaming event which will feature semifinalist players from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea, and China. PMSC Global Finals represent a new era of high-profile eSports competition for players with new mobile gaming experience.

To vote, viewers can simply go to https://www.pubgmobile.com/esports/pmscvoting/ and select their favorite team. By voting, they will also have a chance at getting PMSC Global Finals exclusive items. The first 100 PUBG MOBILE players who vote for a champion will get a PMSC Special Set and the following 101-1001 players who vote will get a PMSC Special Crate. The poll closes on November 29, 2018 at 4pm GST. Only one vote per character ID or email.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals will take place November 29 through December 1 at the Festival Arena in central Dubai. PMSC also attracts many famous worldwide eSports team such as Cloud 9, one of the top eSports teams in North America. They recently built up a PUBG MOBILE team with the winners from PMSC North American Finals and will be attending PMSC Global Finals.

PUBG MOBILE is a proud partner of Samsung since the launch of its Galaxy Apps. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the title sponsor of PMSC Global Finals. With powerful, all-day battery and 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Note9 is the most ideal smartphone for PUBG MOBILE. It also provides the best gaming experience with high performance and a terabyte of space with 512GB storage and water-carbon cooling system.

In late summer 2018, PUBG Mobile announced a partnership with Paramount Pictures Corporation’s hit Mission: Impossible-Fallout that featured movie-themed features such as background music, customizable parachutes and new challenges. PUBG MOBILE is also a partner of lifestyle brand BAPE which recently added exclusive outfits and content to the game including shark-themed hoodies and other BAPE accessories.