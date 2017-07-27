Walmart Cancels All SNES Classic Preorders

Citing a “technical glitch” in their website, Walmart is cancelling all pre-orders for the SNES Classic Edition. Walmart confirmed this information in an email to customers sent out in waves over the past few days.

From the email to pre-order customers:

“Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date. We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we’re truly sorry for this mistake.”

Walmart assures customers they will be refunded once the cancellation is complete. No compensation is being offered for the inconvenience.

At first, it was unclear if all pre-orders were being cancelled, or if Walmart was keeping some — perhaps those that were placed first — and cancelling later pre-orders due to uncertainty over quantity of stock. However, it does appear now that Walmart is pulling the plug on all SNES Classic Edition pre-orders.

The SNES Classic is already off to a rough start in the U.S. The NES Classic Edition before it, released in 2016, was only sold in limited quantities for a few months before it was discontinued. Nintendo has promised more stock of the SNES Classic, compared to its predecessor.

Interested customers can sign up to receive an email when pre-orders are available. However, expect pre-orders to sell out quickly.

The SNES Classic Edition launches in North America on September 29th.