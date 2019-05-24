War Theatre – “Assemble your Forces”

War Theatre is a turn-based strategy RPG, featuring seven powerful heroes clashing in a steampunk-inspired world. Complete quests to unlock perks and customize your forces for victory!

War has come to Kasalli. As endless conflict rages, seven warriors discover an ancient power that promises mastery over any battlefield.

From the developers of Plague Road, War Theatre expands classic turn-based strategy gameplay with RPG elements. Choose your hero and take to battle in single-player campaigns set in a continent ravaged by ceaseless war. Complete quests to earn perks and unlock deeper customization options to refine your strategy and dominate opponents in multiplayer.