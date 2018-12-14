Warhammer: Chaosbane – High Elf Mage Gameplay

Play as the agile High Elf Mage, Elontir and unleash your fury as a powerful spellcaster! Crusade across the Fantasy Battles universe with up to four friends in local and online co-op.

Warhammer: Chaosbane offers a unique game mechanic, which can be activated by all 4 playable characters: by massacring the Chaos hordes, heroes can charge their Bloodlust meter. Once it’s full, the player can unleash their rage and activate new ultra-powerful skills. Thanks to his prayers to Hoeth, the Elven god of knowledge and learning, Elontir has access to powerful spells using a unique skill tree.

The first hack and slash to take place in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane plunges the player into the heart of the Old World. Set just after the Great War against Chaos, a bloody conflict which ravaged the Empire of men, civilization teeters on the brink of collapse. Players will embody a human, a High Elf, a Wood Elf, or a Dwarf, and discover the iconic locations of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe that has captured the imaginations of millions of fans across the world.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is currently under development and will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2019