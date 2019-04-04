Warhammer: Chaosbane – “Meet Wood Elf Scout”

After having introduced the soldier Konrad Vollen, the mage Elontir, and the dwarf Slayer Bragi Axebiter, Bigben and EKO Software are happy to reveal the archer Elessa, the last of the 4 playable characters in Warhammer: Chaosbane.

Elessa the Wood Elf is a scout who proved herself in Magnus’ army thanks to her mastery of long-distance combat and exceptional mobility.

Elessa has an arsenal of spells based on persistent damage, able to injure and poison a large group of enemies. She can also summon Forest spirits known as Dryads to help her in battle. Even when surrounded, her wide range of skills lets her turn the situation to her advantage: spells to slow down the hordes, dodge, or entangle.

Warhammer: Chaosbane offers a unique game mechanic, which can be activated by all 4 playable characters: by massacring the Chaos hordes, heroes can charge their Bloodlust meter by collecting red orbs. Once it’s full, the player can unleash their rage and activate new ultra-powerful skills. And for Elessa, that means a literal rain of arrows descending from the skies.

The first action RPG to take place in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world, Warhammer: Chaosbane plunges the player into the heart of the Old World, a continent marked by the Great War against Chaos, a bloody conflict which ravaged the Empire of men. They will embody a human, a high elf, a wood elf, or a dwarf, and discover the iconic locations of the Warhammer Fantasy Battles universe that’s captured the imaginations of millions of fans across the world.

Crusade across the Fantasy Battles universe with up to four friends in local and online co-op. Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC on June 4th