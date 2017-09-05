Warner Bros. and Monolith Studios Announce DLC for Middle Earth: Shadow of War to Honor Deceased Game Developer

Last year, game developer Michael Forgey passed away from a brain tumor. His friends at Monolith Studios, developers of Middle Earth: Shadow of War, are memorializing him with a paid DLC character.

Forthog Orc-Slayer, who carries a guitar-axe in honor of Forgey’s band, “Orc Slayer,” will be available for $4.99. He will occasionally appear in battle to insta-kill an orc you’re battling.

$3.50 of every purchase will go to the Forgey family through the end of 2019.

Some fans were concerned by fine print which stated some states were excluded from that stipulation — Alabama, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Mississippi and South Carolina, along with all purchases made outside the U.S. Did this mean that DLC purchased in those locations would go exclusively to line the pockets of Warner Bros. and Monolith?

Warner Bros. issued the following statement on the matter:

“Neither Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment nor Monolith Productions will profit from any sales of the Forthog Orc-Slayer DLC regardless of the territory in which that DLC is sold.”

It’s not clear what the fine print means in this case, but it’s reassuring to know this isn’t a cynical corporate cash grab. Those wishing to donate to the family without purchasing DLC for Shadow of War can do so at the family’s YouCaring page.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War is launching on October 10, 2017.