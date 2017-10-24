Warner Bros. Discontinues Development of New Lego Dimensions Expansions

Lego Dimensions, the toys-to-life game featuring a variety of properties–from Harry Potter to Sonic the Hedgehog–will not be receiving any new expansions. Warner Bros. announced the end of the series on Twitter.

After careful consideration, we will not be producing new expansion packs for the game beyond what is now available,” the statement read. “We will continue to provide ongoing server and customer support for all Lego Dimensions packs. Existing packs will continue to work interchangeably and will remain available for purchase.”

Following the success of other toys-to-life games like Skylanders and Disney Infinity, Lego Dimensions seemed like a surefire win, combining the enjoyment of constructing Lego sets with a huge variety of characters coming together for epic adventures.

However, it seems the genre may have already passed its peak–Disney recently discontinued the popular Disney Infinity series, leaving Skylanders as the only significant toys-to-life series.

Collectors might mourn the loss, though, considering the expense of all these sets, their wallets will be grateful.