Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Announces ‘Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition’

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, the most comprehensive version of last year’s epic, open world action game where players forge a new Ring of Power, conquer fortresses in massive battles and dominate Mordor with their own personal Orc army, all brought to life by the award-winning Nemesis System. Developed by Monolith Productions, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will include the main game packaged together with all downloadable content (DLC), free updates and improvements and will be available for the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Windows 10 PC through the Microsoft Store, Steam, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and PlayStation 4 Pro computer entertainment system August 28th.

“Since Middle-earth: Shadow of War launched, we’ve continually looked at all of the feedback from our fantastic community and our fans, which has inspired us to keep improving the game and ultimately create a version that we are truly proud of,” said Michael de Plater, Vice President, Creative, Monolith Productions. “Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition brings together all of our free content updates and gameplay improvements, along with our Story and Nemesis Expansions, providing the very best experience for players. Whether you’re diving in for the first time or making your return to Middle-earth, there’s never been a better time to walk into Mordor.”

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will feature the main game, along with the full Expansion Pass, including additional story campaigns, missions, playable characters, Orc tribes, weapons, abilities, enemies, a new region and much more.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Main Game

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Additionally, Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will bring together a multitude of different enhancements and free content updates, from a richer campaign experience and streamlined post-game Epilogue to new player skins and the complete removal of the market, in addition to hundreds of other improvements since the release of Middle-earth: Shadow of War. A snapshot of the updates available for players includes:

Market Closure: Complete removal of the market and microtransactions.

Complete removal of the market and microtransactions. Updated Post-Game: Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards.

Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards. Nemesis System Enhancements: Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviours for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders.

Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviours for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders. Powering Up: Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more.

Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more. Gear Upgrades: Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities.

Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities. Skins: Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka.

Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka. Online Pit Fights & Conquests: Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode.

Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode. Endless Siege: Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces.

Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces. Rebellion: Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord.

Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord. Photo Mode Upgrades: Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures

Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures Difficulty Levels: Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels.

Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels. Player Stats: Added player stats page to track in-game enemy kills, dominations and betrayals.

Players can also check out a free Middle-earth: Shadow of War game demo available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, allowing gamers to build an army of unique Orc followers and lead them in a fortress assault deep in the heart of Mordor.

Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is an open world action role-playing game (RPG) that continues the original narrative of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. Players will be engrossed in a richer, more personal and expansive world full of epic heroes and villains, iconic locations, original enemy types, more personalities and a new cast of characters with untold stories.