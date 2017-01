In Watch Dogs 2 first DLC, the T-Bone Content Bundle, gain access to T-Bone’s clothing, modified school bus, and more. The Bundle is out now on PS4, and will arrive January 24 on Xbox One and PC.

Included in the DLC:

T-Bone’s (Raymond Kenney) Signature Clothes

T-Bone’s Modified School Bus – Bertha

New Mayhem Co-Op Challenge

New Enemy Type: Grenadier

The T-Bone DLC Bundle is included in the Watch Dogs 2 Season Pass, or it can be purchased by itself.