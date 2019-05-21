We Are Not Alone! Stellaris: Console Edition Gets Multiplayer Today

Prepare your parties! Paradox Interactive and Tantalus Media have today launched multiplayer for up to four players in Stellaris: Console Edition. Pursue your galactic ambitions cooperatively or vie against one another to completely crush the hard-won empires of your closest friends and family. Multiplayer is now available for free to all Stellaris: Console Edition players on Xbox and PlayStation.
The multiplayer launch follows on the heels of two DLC releases for the game: the Leviathans story pack and the Plantoids species pack. Both are available now. Players can also look forward to the Utopia expansion coming later this year.
Featuring the same deep strategic gameplay as Paradox’s original Stellaris, with rich and diverse alien races and emergent storytelling, Stellaris: Console Edition puts the complexity of the galaxy at your thumbsticks. Whether you’re exploring the unknown, discovering the mysteries of the universe, or conquering it for the glory of your empire, console players have more inter-galactic strategy awaiting them than ever before.
Stellaris: Console Edition lets players:
- Behold the enormity of space with procedurally generated galaxies and an untold number of planets to explore.
- Encounter a myriad of wild, quirky, and dangerous alien races who may prove to be crucial trade partners or conquering f
- Forces hellbent on enslaving your civilization.
- Take on strategic space warfare and resource management to ensure the survival and advancement of your empire.
- Explore scientific anomalies and uncover technological wonders throughout the galaxy to utilize them for your own gain.
- Govern your own fledgling empire and secure your power and agenda through manipulating internal policies, factions, traditions and more.
- Adapted for console with a streamlined control scheme and UI for a true grand strategy experience.