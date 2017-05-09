What’s Next for Need for Speed This Year?

As you might have heard, EA and Ghost Games have been working under the hood on a new Need for Speed game coming later this year. While we can’t give away the exact details yet, what we can say is that the new game will build upon the core gameplay brand pillars we established with the 2015 reboot. Think customization, think cops and a new drivable world, both on the tarmac and on dirt.

The team at Ghost is not stopping there. They also want to address fan feedback and take one of the biggest points of discussion from the previous game head on – the always online feature. We can confirm now that this year’s Need for Speed will have a single player experience completely offline, and yes that means players will be able to pause the game.