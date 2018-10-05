Witness the Endless Battle and Doom of a World in Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Hulk: Tactics is a faithful turn-based tactics adaptation of the board game Space Hulk, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, bringing unique twists to the cult classic formula. The new launch trailer will prepare you for release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in just a few days, October 9th. See the desperate battle between man and alien like never before!

On the side of humanity stand the Space Marine Terminators, genetically modified super soldiers clad in heavy armour and equipped with extraordinary firepower that turns them into effective walking tanks. Opposing them are the Genestealers, insidious inhabitants of the floating amalgamations of smashed-together starships called space hulks, hiding inside every pipe and duct, prepared to rend anything that comes close to pieces with glistening claws.

An innovative new card system gives players greater control over their forces, while two non-linear, narrative-driven campaigns tell a new, terrifying story in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. A full customisation system is available across four Space Marine chapters and four Genestealer Hive Fleets, letting you design your force down to the last shoulder plate or weapon hilt. A robust mission editor, inspired by the clip-together nature of building scenarios in the board game, means you can design, share, and play your own maps quickly and easily.

Space Hulk: Tactics comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 9th. Pre-order today on Steam and get special bonuses, including a 10% discount, immediate beta access, and unique second founding color schemes for your Terminators.