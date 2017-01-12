‘WWE 2K17’ Coming to Windows PC this February

2K today announced that WWE 2K17, the latest addition to the flagship video game franchise, will be available worldwide for Windows PC on February 7, 2017.

Delivering the largest roster in WWE video games history alongside other fan-favorite features, WWE 2K17 for Windows PC will mirror the in-game content offered in WWE 2K17 for the PS4 and Xbox One. Fans can choose between the WWE 2K17 Standard Edition ($49.99) and the WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition ($74.99), as well as purchase the WWE 2K17 Season Pass ($29.99).

In addition, all WWE 2K17 DLC released to date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be available for PC immediately at launch. Any future DLC released after the February 7th PC launch will be available on PC at a later time.