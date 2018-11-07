WWE 2K19 – New Downloadable Content Available

2K announced that two DLC packs for WWE 2K19 are now available for purchase: the Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack, as well as the Wooooo! Edition Pack.

With the Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack, not only can you defeat your opponent with the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” and the “Master of the 619,” but you can take on new in-game challenges through two new Towers: Ronda Has Arrived and Rey Returns:

In Ronda Has Arrived, play as “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and defeat five opponents, including Sonya Deville, to earn in-game currency

In Rey Returns, play as Rey Mysterio and defeat five opponents, including Batista, to earn in-game currency

The Wooooo! Edition Pack is also set to style and profile with Ric Flair and a host of content, including:

Playable WWE Hall of Famers (’80s-inspired): “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Playable characters: “Macho Man” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VIII) and Undertaker (2002)

Playable Starrcade 1983 arena

Ric Flair attire (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair attire (WrestleMania 32 robe)

Need more Naitch? Test your skills in the “The Nature Boy” Tower, where you can compete as Ric and go up against the aforementioned playable Superstars. If you complete the Tower, you’ll early in-game currency as well.

The WWE 2K19 Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio Pack and the Wooooo! Edition Pack are available now for $7.99 each. Additional content packages will release in late 2018 and early 2019.