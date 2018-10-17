WWE SuperCard: Trick or Treat Exclusive Halloween-Themed Zombie Superstars

2K today announced Halloween-themed “Trick or Treat” fun for WWE SuperCard, the action-packed collectible card-battling game. Beginning Wednesday, October 24th and running through Wednesday, November 7th players can unlock zombie-themed versions of some of their favorite WWE Superstars, including Paige, The Rock, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura. In addition, players may land themselves spooky SummerSlam ‘18 cards!

How do players unlock the zombie-centric WWE Superstars? That process starts today!

Players active in WWE SuperCard will begin spotting Candy Corn, of which eight pieces can be put into the game’s Fusion Chamber to unlock one Candy Bar. Keep the Candy Bars on hand, because on October 24, players can then enter eight of those in the Fusion Chamber to unlock individual new cards.

WWE SuperCard is available for free download on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon App Store for Android devices.