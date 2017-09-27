Xbox Announces October 2017 Games with Gold

Play together with Xbox Live Gold. For those of you living under a rock..join and you get free games every month. That’s $700 in free games during a year of membership including backward compatible Xbox 360 games for your Xbox One.

All games will be available for a limited time as part of Games with Gold

Gone Home: Console Edition ($19.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Interactive storytelling is at the heart of this award-winning, genre-defining game. Imagine coming home after a year abroad to find none of your family home. As you move through the house, interact with keepsakes and photographs and other clues to uncover what happened. From the creators of the recently-released Tacoma on Xbox One.

The Turing Test ($19.99 ERP): Available October 16 to November 15 on Xbox One

Engage your logic skills for this first-person puzzler set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. In The Turning Test, use your Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT) to transfer power in and out of many machines and giant structures that can help you as the narrative-focused story evolves.

Rayman 3 HD ($9.99 ERP): Available October 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

The charming 3D platformer returns in high-def! Jump, fly, and fight your way through the fantastic world of Rayman 3 HD and take on an army of Hoodlums led by the Black Lum, Andre. With remastered visuals and updated audio, this is the definitive version of Rayman 3.

Medal of Honor: Airborne ($19.99 ERP): Available October 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

How you decide to approach Medal of Honor: Airborne starts the moment you jump out of the plane. Control your drop as you navigate to a desired insertion point to put yourself in the thick of the fight. Then navigate through the war-torn villages and towns to gain an advantage over your enemies on rooftops, balconies and other ruins. With customizable weapons and free-roaming objectives, and local and online co-op, this is a fantastic shooter to add to your library.