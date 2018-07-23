‘Yet Another Zombie Defense HD’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

After passing one million copies sold on PC and Xbox One, the zombies now march toward the Nintendo Switch. So warm up your thumbs, and start assembling your barricades and improving your survival skills – once 2019 comes and the invasion starts, it’ll already be too late for any preparations.

Zombies… Zombies everywhere… And they’re not here to discuss the civil rights of the undead over a cup of tea. Oh, no sir. They’re here to rip apart, to bite, to gobble, and to feast on your brain. So, you have two choices: 1) Give up and die, or 2) Don’t give up and die. The difference between the two? Leaderboards! It’s all about the leaderboards.

The game is already available on Steam (https://store.steampowered.com/app/674750/Yet_Another_Zombie_Defense_HD/) and the Xbox Marketplace (https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/p/yet-another-zombie-defense-hd/c0988kfjn8bl), and in a few months will also be available on the Nintendo Switch.

ABOUT THE GAME

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD is a top-down arcade zombie shooter with tactical and strategic elements. Prepare yourself before nightfall by building defensive barricades, buying guns and ammo, and setting up turrets, then stay alive for as long as you can. Each night puts your skills to the test, as the zombie forces become stronger with each wave. Make your death memorable as you shoot your way to a glorious end!

The game is all about defending yourself against the dark hordes that attack you every single night. You know it’s a lost cause – the undead horde is overwhelming and sooner or later your time will come. So, if you’re gonna go, go out in style, and leave behind piles of butchered zombies before they murder you! There’s just one thing that matters – how long can YOU survive?

MAIN FEATURES:

Local and online co-op for up to four players – slaying monsters alone is fun, but doing it with your friends? It’s up to four times better!

Mount your favorite firearms on automated turrets and set traps – it’s a well-known fact that zombies aren’t smart, so they won’t be expecting it.

Guns, guns, guns… and more guns! Choose from a variety of weapons – shotguns, rocket launchers, flamethrowers, and many more.

Pick your favorite game mode:

– Defense.

– Endless.

– Deathmatch.

Zooombieees! Who doesn’t love to smash their rotten little faces?

Oh, and did we mention guns yet? No, really, there’s literally tons of them!

More information about Yet Another Zombie Defense HD can be found on the official site: http://www.awesomegamesstudio.com.