‘Yoshi’s Crafted World’ Launch Trailer

Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects. Explore each stage and then find even more secrets by making your way through the stage backwards on the flip side!

Play solo or with a friend as you search for gems from the powerful Sundream Stone. You can play at your own pace, too!

Yoshi faces friends, foes, enemies, and obstacles as he searches the land for the scattered gem stones.

Yoshi and his pals: There’s Yoshi, and then there are all the other Yoshis: red, pink, blue, yellow, and more.

There’s Yoshi, and then there are all the other Yoshis: red, pink, blue, yellow, and more. Poochy and the Poochy Pups: Yoshi’s cuddly companion Poochy will run in whichever direction Yoshi faces. The pint-sized Poochy Pups return for this new adventure, too

Yoshi’s cuddly companion Poochy will run in whichever direction Yoshi faces. The pint-sized Poochy Pups return for this new adventure, too Blockafeller Family: The Blockafeller brothers and cousins act as gatekeepers to each new area and help roll out new challenges.

Kamek and Baby Bowser: These two trouble-makers want the Sundream Stone, and they’ll do anything to find the hidden gems.

Shy Guys: Shy away from these masked enemies, unless you plan to gobble them and turn them into eggs.

Shy away from these masked enemies, unless you plan to gobble them and turn them into eggs. Fooly Flowers: These enemies look a lot like collectible Smiley Flowers, but don’t be fooled.

These enemies look a lot like collectible Smiley Flowers, but don’t be fooled. Goonies: If Yoshi hits one of these white birds with an egg, it loses its wings and turns into a Flightless Goonie.

If Yoshi hits one of these white birds with an egg, it loses its wings and turns into a Flightless Goonie. Little Mouser: Want to hold onto your coins? Keep your distance from these rascally enemies, who love to play keep away.

Yoshi’s Crafted World is available now only on Nintendo Switch.