You’ve Run Out of Excuses: ‘Overwatch’ Is Free-to-Try February 16-19

Competitive online shooter and Game of the Year winner Overwatch is getting a free weekend. On February 16-19, Blizzard will open the gates and allow anyone who hasn’t jumped on board the Overwatch train to try the game out.

In order to download and play, you’ll need either a PlayStation 4 with a PlayStation Plus account, an Xbox One with Xbox Live Gold, or a PC with a subscription to Battle.net.

A lot of content will be available to try out, including the full roster of 26 heroes and 16 maps that can be played in Quick Play, Custom Games, and Arcade modes. You’ll be allowed to level up, unlock customization options, and earn Loot Boxes. If the free weekend is enough to convince you to make the purchase, you’ll get to keep everything you’ve earned during the free-play time.

The free weekend starts Friday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. CT) and ends Monday, February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Tuesday, February 20, 1:59 a.m. CT).

Check out the official blog post for details and a list of frequently asked questions.