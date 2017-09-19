‘Zone of the Enders’ Coming to VR

Classic Playstation 2 game Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is being remastered and reworked for both VR and non-VR in 2018. Revealed during Sony’s press conference at the Tokyo Game Show, the game has been rebranded Anubis Zone of the Enders: Mars, and it’s coming to Playstation 4 and PSVR.

The game will be updated with enhanced graphics and sound, and, at least in non-VR mode, 4K will be supported. The entire game is playable in VR, as well, giving players an entirely new perspective.

It’s being developed by Cygames and Konami for release in Spring 2018 in Japan. No U.S. release date has been announced, but it’s likely Sony will do whatever it can to bring the game to the West. Triple-A VR content is lacking, and an opportunity to fill the need for great VR experiences should almost guarantee a localized release in America.