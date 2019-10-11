'Counter Terrorist Agency' Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Counter Terrorist Agency is a real-time strategy game mixed with tycoon and simulation gameplay elements. The game’s focus is put on managing the organization and preventing attacks all over the world using modern invigilation techniques. Infiltrate suspicious groups, listen to shady phone calls, and read confidential emails – will you be able to put all the puzzles together and make a fair judgment of the situation? Remember that any bad decision can cost hundreds of lives. Use whatever means necessary to stop various terrorist groups around the world – from religious fundamentalists and far-right activists to destructive cults and narco-terrorists. Gather intel and use it for good, explore new possibilities, and let your Agency grow in power for better performance in the upcoming operations.

Counter Terrorist Agency Main Features:

• Listen, read, and analyze suspicious conversations – remember though, not everyone will let you invigilate them. Upgrade your abilities to track down even the most sophisticated suspects.

• Manage the entire organization – just be aware that with power comes responsibility, and the reputation of the Agency depends on you.

• Plan and control units’ actions around the globe – you need to show a good sense of quick calculation. Which person is the most dangerous? Which one to capture first?

• Think quick and be ready to make difficult moral choices. What – or more importantly, who – will you sacrifice to get to the sensitive data of terrorist organizations?

Counter Terrorist Agency is currently under development with the release date to be announced at a later time.