Disney Princess Majestic Quest - Launch Trailer

Restore Kingdoms together with the Disney Princesses in an all-new Match 3 Puzzle game!

Embark upon an immersive Match 3 Puzzle adventure unlike any you’ve played! Discover the wondrous worlds of each Disney Princess and join them on a journey to rebuild their realms after a magic storm strikes.

A New Disney Story

• Assist each Princess as they rise to the occasion as rulers in the wake of a magic storm.

• Piece together clues to solve the mystery of the gem storm and rebuild their Kingdoms, one Match at a time!

• Explore the vibrant worlds of Princess Belle, Jasmine, Ariel and more while enjoying this delightful Match 3 Puzzle game.

Match 3 Puzzle Magic

• Test your Match 3 Puzzle skills through hundreds of fun and challenging game levels.

• Swipe, swap and match Gems of the same colour to crush them in puzzles!

• Unleash amazing combos and powerful Boosters to blast through Gems.

• Crush hundreds of Match 3 puzzle levels with the Disney Princesses at your side!

Rebuild Beloved Disney Kingdoms

• The Disney Princesses need YOUR help after a magic storm has left all in royal ruin!

• Restore and improve the Kingdom of each Princess with captivating Match 3 Puzzles.

• Journey through the Disney Princess worlds and visit never-before-seen game locations!

Discover your inner ruler with each Disney Princess in a delightful Match 3 journey. Download the game now for free on iOS, Android and Windows Devices to start the adventure!