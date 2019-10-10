Disney Princess Majestic Quest - Launch Trailer
Restore Kingdoms together with the Disney Princesses in an all-new Match 3 Puzzle game!
Embark upon an immersive Match 3 Puzzle adventure unlike any you’ve played! Discover the wondrous worlds of each Disney Princess and join them on a journey to rebuild their realms after a magic storm strikes.
A New Disney Story
• Assist each Princess as they rise to the occasion as rulers in the wake of a magic storm.
• Piece together clues to solve the mystery of the gem storm and rebuild their Kingdoms, one Match at a time!
• Explore the vibrant worlds of Princess Belle, Jasmine, Ariel and more while enjoying this delightful Match 3 Puzzle game.
Match 3 Puzzle Magic
• Test your Match 3 Puzzle skills through hundreds of fun and challenging game levels.
• Swipe, swap and match Gems of the same colour to crush them in puzzles!
• Unleash amazing combos and powerful Boosters to blast through Gems.
• Crush hundreds of Match 3 puzzle levels with the Disney Princesses at your side!
Rebuild Beloved Disney Kingdoms
• The Disney Princesses need YOUR help after a magic storm has left all in royal ruin!
• Restore and improve the Kingdom of each Princess with captivating Match 3 Puzzles.
• Journey through the Disney Princess worlds and visit never-before-seen game locations!
Discover your inner ruler with each Disney Princess in a delightful Match 3 journey. Download the game now for free on iOS, Android and Windows Devices to start the adventure!