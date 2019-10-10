'The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Creature' Teaser

Write your own version of Mary Shelley’s classic novel in a narrative adventure game with a captivating beauty.

A fresh look at the myth of Frankenstein

Play the Creature, a wanderer without memory or past, a virgin spirit in a completely make up body. To forge the destiny of this artificial being who is ignorant of both Good and Evil, you will have to explore the vast world and experience joys and sorrows.

Dr. Frankenstein’s founding myth is once again revealed in all its glory through the innocent eyes of his creature. A thousand miles from the horror stories, here is a sensitive wander in the shoes of a pop icon.

A breathtaking artistic direction

Imbued with a dark romanticism, the game’s universe draws its astonishing beauty from 19th century painting. In evolving landscapes, the boundary between reality and fiction fades and the novel comes to life. Powerful and original, the soundtrack transcends the Creature’s vagabond moods.

Explore your emotions and write your story

One choice after another, feel your way towards your destiny. Confronted with humans, you will no longer be able to escape the question of your origins. Who gave you life? This introspective quest will take you on an adventure across Europe. Bitter or pleasant, your experiences will bring you closer to the truth. Will you be ready to face it?

Features:

– Rediscover a pop culture icon through 18 paintings, in a point & click narrative game

– Your actions will shape the end of your story, choose carefully

– Landscapes evolving according to the creature’s emotions

– A unique atmosphere thanks to a staggering soundtrack

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature releases October 31st on Steam for Windows PC and Mac, and coming soon to mobile platforms in November.