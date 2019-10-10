Train Sim World: Rhein-Ruhr Osten Launch Trailer for PS4

Train Sim World welcomes its first split track with the Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen route add-on, including the S8 S-Bahn and the Main Line between the two stations.

The beautiful scenery of the North Rhine-Westphalia region is matched only by the lovingly recreated traction running up and down the route. The DB BR 422 joins the Train Sim World roster as a brand new experience for all our players. The familiar BR 185.5 is now freshly decked out in a striking MRCE livery, proudly hauling newly licensed Sggmrss container wagons with authentic Hamburg Sud and Hapag-Lloyd branding.