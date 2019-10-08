Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – Launch Trailer

The iconic puzzle-platforming adventure series is back!

Trine returns to its 2.5D roots with an epic new co-op adventure in Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. Alongside Trine 4, Modus Games will release Trine: Ultimate Collection, the best way to experience the entire Trine series: Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince in one package.

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince sees series heroes Zoya the thief, Pontius the knight, and Amadeus the wizard reunite for their most incredible adventure yet as they set out to locate Prince Selius. The prince’s spells have brought the land’s very worst fears to life, leaving the star trio little time to find their royal target and help revert his mismanaged magic. Prince Selius’ frightening work is on display in new gameplay from today’s launch trailer:

Now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One!