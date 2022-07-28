20TH CENTURY MEN by Deniz Camp & S. Morian

At the end of the 20th century, superheroes, geniuses, madmen, and activists rush towards WWIII! A Soviet “iron” hero, a superpowered American president, an insane cyborg soldier, an Afghan woman hellbent on building a better life for her people—these strange yet familiar beings collide in a story that mixes history, politics, and comic book mythology into something totally new.

Welcome to 20TH CENTURY MEN, where the edges of our reality and fiction touch, overlap…and then explode.

Extra-length first issue!

20th CenturyMen #1 is in stores August 17! Pre-order from your local comic shop!