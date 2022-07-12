3:10 to Yuma Arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital SteelBook

Director James Mangold’s remake of a classic Western, 3:10 to Yuma, arrives September 6 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital SteelBook from Lionsgate.

Infamous outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad. When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans (Bale) volunteers to deliver him alive to the “3:10 to Yuma,” a train that will take the killer to trial. But with Wade’s outfit on their trail — and dangers at every turn — the mission soon becomes a violent, impossible journey toward each man’s destiny.

4K ULTRA HD™ / BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary With Director James Mangold

“3:10 to Score” Featurette

“Sea to Shining Sea” Documentary

“A Conversation with Elmore Leonard” Featurette

“The Guns of Yuma” Featurette

Historical Timeline of the West (Blu-Ray™ Only)

Inside Yuma: An Exclusive Blu-ray Disc Interactive Experience

“Destination Yuma” Making-Of Documentary

“An Epic Explored” Featurette

“Outlaws, Gangs, and Posses” Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Produced by Cathy Konrad, 3:10 to Yuma stars Russell Crowe (Les Misérables, Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, American Psycho). 3:10 to Yuma will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $27.99.