Industry Games, a developer focused on multiplayer games, today announced that its co-op dungeon runner, Dungeons of Sundaria, which is being developed for consoles and Windows PCs will be released into Early Access on Steam on July 18th. The date will also mark the European release of the game for PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system and PlayStation®4.

Dungeons of Sundaria is a 1-4 player co-op action adventure where Heroes adventure through epic dungeons facing fearsome creatures either solo or with a group of friends. Master your class, loot everything, and destroy the foul creatures of the deep!



Dungeons of Sundaria features five races: Human, Elf, Dwarf, Halfling and Orc and five classic role-playing classes: Champion, Cleric, Ranger, Rogue and Wizard. Players receive five-character slots where they can create different heroes with their preferred combinations of class, character race, and customized appearance.



Dungeons of Sundaria offers a challenge for players of all types and play styles with 4 expansive, finely crafted dungeons and three levels of difficulty. Adventure solo or for those wanting to take on the dungeons with friends, it also offers engaging 2-4 player online and local split-screen co-op multiplayer.

Game Features